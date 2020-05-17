Snoop Dogg uses ‘Frozen’ to encourage people to ‘let it go’ — and Idina Menzel responds

“I had to come sit in my car and listen to this sh– man,” the rap artist claimed in the video clip.

But the songs appearing of his stereo had not been the most up to date rap hit or among his very own tracks from in the past. It was “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

“I’m just sitting in my car listening to ‘Let It Go,'” Snoop Dogg claimed as he bopped his head along to the tune.

“Let it go. We’ll be outside soon,” he informed his followers. Snoop Dogg’s suddenly wholesome video clip exploded on social media sites, acquiring greater than 1 million sights and gathering numerous responses onTwitter . “Snoop needs to be on next Disney sing along. Not singing. Just listening and reacting,” a single person tweeted. “Like the rest of us, @SnoopDogg is having all the feels. he is not the hero we asked for, nor is he the hero we deserved. but he is: the hero we need,” another person tweeted. Idina Menzel, the starlet that articulated Elsa in the flick and sang “Let It Go,” also participated. She reacted to Snoop Dogg on Thursday by obstructing out to his track “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” “We’re all going to get out of this soon,” Menzel claimed while grooving along to the rap artist’s 2004 hit. “Like you said, Snoop, we can all just drop it like it’s hot.” On top of their messages to “let it go” or “drop it like it’s hot,” both Snoop Dogg and Menzel are aiding their followers leave the tension of the pandemic by participating in a three-day virtual festival on the Houseparty application.





Source link