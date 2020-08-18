Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, more stars hosting new Apple Music radio shows

The 2 stations will have everyday hosts consisting of Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus and Huey Lewis.

More than a lots nation acts will debut shows on Apple Music Country, consisting of Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Rissi Palmer, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen and “This Is Us” starlet and vocalist Chrissy Metz.

Apple Music likewise revealed Tuesday that its popular Beats 1 radio station– including shows hosted by Billie Eilish, Elton John and Lil Wayne— will be relabelled to Apple Music 1. It will introduce new shows hosted by Nile Rodgers, J Balvin, Young M.A and other acts.

The Associated Press added to this report.