Snoop Dogg reveals his plans to vote for the first time ever this November

But when asked if he plans on voting this November, Snoop — who is a huge vocal critic of President Trump, even going as far as to pretend to shoot him in a video — said, “Definitely, ’cause we got to make a difference. I can’t discuss it rather than be about this.

“I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

