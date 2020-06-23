Snoop Dogg delivers moving tribute to Kobe Bryant for ESPYS: ‘You beat the odds by a mile’

Snoop Dogg made a moving tribute to the late Kobe Bryant throughout a remote edition of the ESPY awards.

The ceremony paid a number of tributes to the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven other individuals who died in a helicopter crash in January.

“Tribute to Kobe,” performed by Snoop, celebrated Bryant’s legacy.

“You beat the odds by a mile/ All grit no smile/ A new golden child/ Let’s do it mamba style,” Snoop raps.





“We was all proud of you/ And for anybody doubting you / Your face became the new mantlepiece / Man, it was Mamba insanity.”

During Snoop’s performance, the video showed pictures from Bryant’s career over the decades, alongside murals of the LA Lakers’ star that have been painted around the city.

The video concludes by having an image of Bryant and Gianna together.

“So let it ring out / East side to the west side / This is your city / Much love for the ride,” Snoop raps.





Earlier this month, Bryant was made the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award by the Television Academy.

The award recognised Bryant’s legacy beyond basketball, of charity work, community building and inspiring future generations.