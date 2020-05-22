Snooker to become first professional sport to return in Britain with June 1 resumption

Snooker will become the first professional sport to return in Britain with an 11-day free-to-air televised match to start on June 1.

Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson are amongst these confirmed to participate in Championship League Snooker, which can see 64 of the world’s greatest gamers battle for a prime prize of £30,000 on the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

All gamers, workers and contractors should return a unfavourable coronavirus check prior to getting into the venue, which has been chosen as a result of there’s lodging on web site.

Players and referees will probably be informed to preserve two metres aside the place attainable, whereas they have to use hand sanitiser earlier than video games and chorus from shaking palms through the match, which will probably be proven on ITV4.

“Players who have any doubts about their own welfare can rest assured that all precautions are being taken,” mentioned Barry Hearn, World Snooker Tour chairman.

“I am confident that there is no other major sport which can meet health and safety criteria on isolation and social distancing as stringently as snooker can, so we are able to return more quickly than others.”

ITV’s snooker protection will probably be coordinated remotely, with presenter Jill Douglas and different on-screen pundits working from their houses, whereas commentators David Hendon, Phil Yates and Dominic Dale will cowl the occasion from the venue.

Horse racing additionally plans on resuming motion with a gathering behind closed doorways at Newcastle on June 1, which begins a couple of hours after Championship League Snooker begins.

“During the challenging times of the past few weeks we have examined the opportunities which still exist and worked relentlessly towards the goal of getting our tour going again,” mentioned Hearn. “While most different sports activities stay sidelined, we’re prepared to return from June 1. This sends out a message to the sporting world that snooker is on the forefront of innovation.

“We will be the first major sport to get back to live televised action. That’s not by chance, it’s because of the hard work and preparation we have done during the lockdown.”

The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to run from July 31 to August 16 at its normal house in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.