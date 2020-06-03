Snooker: Luca Brecel is through to the next phase of the Championship League | Snooker News





Luca Brecel of Belgium made it out of his group by advantage of the highest break

Luca Brecel booked his place in the next phase of the Championship League however solely after edging world No 12 Jack Lisowski out of prime spot of their round-robin group by advantage of the highest break.

Brecel and Lisowski had every whitewashed Oliver Lines 3-Zero and drawn 2-2 with Robbie Williams, organising a decider on the second day of the event for the proper to advance to the group winners’ stage.

And although Lisowski was ready to keep away from defeat as he claimed a 2-2 draw, the Englishman was eradicated as his Belgian rival’s run of 138 towards Lines proved essential – with Group Nine’s highest break appearing as a tie-breaker.

It was a harsh approach for the unbeaten Lisowski to exit the competitors however Brecel, the world No 37, joins Mark Joyce in progressing from their teams on Tuesday.

Joyce loved a slightly extra serene passage with three wins out of three in Group Three.

Joyce secured 3-1 victories over Shoot Out champion Michael Holt and Mark Davis, each of whom are ranked larger than their English compatriot, earlier than rounding off the day by defeating Louis Heathcote by the similar scoreline.

