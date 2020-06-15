Snooker chief Jason Ferguson has no intention of reducing the size of World Championship | Snooker News





Judd Trump will be defending his World Championship title in Sheffield this summer

Snooker chief Jason Ferguson has confirmed the sport has no intention of

reducing the size of this year’s World Championship.

Eleven days of action in the Championship League in Milton Keynes saw Belgium’s Luca Brecel emerge victorious last week in a single of the first domestic events to fight through the restrictions.

With the successful reunite from coronavirus lockdown, the focus has turned to the rearranged World Championship which can be set to begin behind closed doors at the Crucible at the end of July.

Whether or perhaps not we get huge crowds, the idea is to ensure that the World Championship is really a true World Championship, that may be contested at the highest level with all the players that have earned the right to be there. Snooker chief Jason Ferguson

Ferguson, who is chairman of the sport’s governing body, the WPBSA, is adamant its integrity will stay intact.

“One hundred and forty-four players will start out for the World Championship, and the challenge is to ensure the access is there for every player,” Ferguson said.

“We will work closely with the government, through our all-party parliamentary group, on what we can make these processes of quarantine work and we’re waiting on the next stage of reopening aswell.

“Whether or not we get huge crowds, the idea is to make sure that the World Championship is a true World Championship, that can be contested at the highest level with all the players who have earned the right to be there.”

Snooker will be played in an empty Crucible Theatre

The Championship League event was played under tightly-controlled conditions, with all players and officials tested for the virus – there were no positives – and necessary to remain at the venue for the duration of the tournament.

Some players questioned how this type of necessarily sterile environment will translate onto a bigger stage but Ferguson is convinced the Crucible atmosphere will cut through irrespective of the unique circumstances.

“There is something magical about the World Championships, about walking down those steps into that arena in front of a packed crowd,” added Ferguson.

“This time when the players walk out it may be a little quieter than usual. But it will still be the Crucible, it will still be the World Championships and at the end of it somebody will still lift the trophy and the cheque for half a million pounds.”

