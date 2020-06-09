Snooker Championship League: Mark Allen admits crowd would be missed at World Championships | Snooker News





Mark Allen admits subsequent month’s World Championships will miss the crowd if staged behind closed doorways

Mark Allen was despatched residence early from the Snooker Championship League and admitted he isn’t eager on the prospect of strolling out at an empty World Championships subsequent month.

The Belfast 34-year-old beat veteran Nigel Bond 3-1 in his opening match within the Championship League in Milton Keynes however did not make it out of Group 11 on body distinction.

A break of 62 for Martin O’Donnell within the fourth match helped him seal a 2-2 draw, which means Allen’s dropped frames towards Bond and Michael White proved pricey.

Earlier within the day, Allen praised organisers for bringing the game again so swiftly amid the pandemic however admitted he didn’t like the thought of getting to proceed within the sterile environment all the way in which to the Crucible.

“It wouldn’t be nice walking into the Crucible if it was like this,” Allen informed the PA information company.

“There’s a lot on the road and the crowd usually will get concerned within the matches and it may get on prime of you, and I believe that is a part of the sport that we’ll miss.

“I was very surprised that they staged this tournament because I didn’t think they’d be anywhere near ready on June 1, and it just shows what a good job Barry Hearn and the team at World Snooker have done.”

In frequent with most of his big-name contemporaries, Allen is utilizing the format as an opportunity to turn into used to the bizarre surroundings which he believes he may have endure for a while.

“I think the way this tournament has been set up is a sign of the times, and the next few months is going to be similar,” Allen stated.

“I wanted to get used to playing behind closed doors without a crowd and having to get your own equipment. It’s a big change from what we’re used to but they’ve done an unbelievable job keeping us safe.”

Sam Craigie joined O’Donnell within the subsequent spherical, topping Group 6 with an excellent efficiency towards extra skilled opponents led by prime seed Ali Carter.

Craigie drew 2-2 with Carter, after shedding a two-frame benefit, having already eased to a 3-Zero win over Matt Selt in his opening match.

Dominic Dale additionally took 4 factors from his first two visits and will have sneaked via with a 3-1 win over Craigie within the decider, just for the latter to win two frames in a row to safe his place.

For these on the transfer, we may have the Pool & Snooker season lined by way of our web site skysports.com/more-sports, our app for cell units, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for up to date information and stories.