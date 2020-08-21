Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Supercars might own the Bathurst 12 Hour now, however 5 years ago it the series and the occasion were at war.

It was a cold war, primarily, with Supercars thoroughly framing its actions as anything however an attack on the Bathurst 12 Hour and its increasing appeal.

However a choice to hold the main pre-season Supercars test on the exact same weekend as the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour was interpreted by numerous as a intentional effort to weaken the GT3 motion in Australia.

What the clash did was successfully dismiss any full-time Supercars motorist from participating inthe 12 Hour According to Supercars guidelines, full-time chauffeurs were needed to be at Sydney Motorsport Park all weekend, which implied no taking a trip in between the 2.

The method from the Bathurst 12 Hour side, at that point owned and run by James O’Brien and his Yeehah Events business, was to pretend Supercars didn’t exist.

And that positioned a issue when Nissan wished to release its factory Supercars livery along with the factory-backed GT-R, at Mount Panorama, on the (*12 *) prior to the 12 Hour.

Chris Jordan and Grant Rowley, then part of Nissan Australia’s motor racing PR effort, approached veteran occasion PR male Richard Craill about access to the track.

He might see the advantage, however getting the Altima into Mount Panorama needed some favours from occasion …