Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares have recently received a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation from 12 firms. The company has an average $27.27 price objective for 1 year.

On Friday, the company started from $20.23 with the market cap being $826.78M. Their lowest in 1 year is $6.32 while the highest is $27.85. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is $11.71, 11.71, and 0.15. Their 50 day rolling average is $23.99 while the 200 day is $18.68.

According to their 2nd November reports, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.46 that missed the consensus estimate of $0.42 by almost $0.04. Their net negative margin was $4,656.63% with a 77.47% negative equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $0.38M.

Market Undertakings Of SNDX Stock

Barclays raised the price objective of Syndax shares to $31 from $29 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. Citigroup increased it to $31 from $23 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Morgan Stanley lifted it to $25 from $17 and gave a rating of ‘equal weight’. Zacks demoted that rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. BTIG promoted it to $32 from $26 and gave a rating of ‘buy’.

Peter Ordentlich, an insider, sold off 29,972 Syndax shares at $23.16 EPS worth $694,151.52. Michael Metzger, COO, sold off 15,000 SNDX shares at $22.97 worth $344,550. 9.50% of SNDX shares are owned by insiders.

Nantahala Cap. Management acquired new holdings in SNDX stock and own $19,759,000 worth of shares. State Street Corporation raised its stake by almost 136.5%, owning shares priced at $16,512,000. Vanguard Group increased its position by nearly 32.8% and owns $21,230,000 worth of shares. Sphera Management increased its stake by nearly 59.4%, owning $7,528,000 worth of shares. Point72 Management bought new shares worth $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% SNDX stock.