SNAPTAIN SP650 1080P Drone with Camera for Adults 1080P HD Live Video Camera Drone for Beginners w/Voice Control, Gesture Control, Circle Fly, High-Speed Rotation, Altitude Hold, Headless Mode

Product Description

Specification:



Quadcopter Weight: 125g

FAA Registration: Not required

Dimensions: 10.6 * 10.6 * 4.40 inches

Camera: 1920*1080p 120° FOV

Drone Battery Capacity：1000 mAh

Battery Quantity: 2 Li-ion Battery

Flying Time: 12 mins per battery

Charging Time: About 120 mins

Video Transmission Range: About 60m/180ft

Transmitter Operation Range: About 80m/240ft

App Required Operating Systems: IOS 7.0 or later / Android 4.4 or later

FHD 1080P Camera



– The enhanced 1080p full HD camera captures photos with high fidelity, catching every moment of your vacation from a birds-eye perspective.

– 120° wide-angle lens widens your views and 90° adjustable design meets diverse requirements for different shooting purposes.

– The drone camera shoots [email protected] high quality videos. You can save it on the SD card (Not Included) and stream your moments on big screens.

– The SD card slot supports 64GB Max micro SD cards. (SD card not included.)

Presents you spetaculer flying experiences



High-Speed Rotation

By pressing the High-Speed Rotation button on remote, the drone will spin automatically at certain height. No need to hold the direction throttle all the time now.

Circle Fly

Just press the Circle Fly button on remote, the drone will fly in an anticlockwise circle of around 1M diameter.

3D/ 360° Flip

Fly the drone to a height over 2 meters. Simply press the 3D Flip button and move the right control stick to flip the drone 360° accordingly, which provides stunt aerial show.

Trajectory Flight

Simply draw a flight course on your app interface, and the drone will fly following the path accordingly. There are 5 ratio options available to meet all kinds of needs.

Multiple control modes available



Remote or APP

You can either control the drone with the remote or your phone. APP named SNAPTAIN Nova and is available at App Store/Google Play, compatible with iOS 7.0 and above / Android 4.4 and above.

Gesture Control

Gesture control allows you to pose to the camera to trigger phone taking and video recording. Pose a Victory Sign to the camera, the drone will take a photo in countdown of 3 secs; pose an Open Palm Sign to the camera, the drone will start or end video recording. Now you can set your hands free and pose your most charming gesture or dance with your loved one.

Voice Control

The drone allows you to TALK to your drone to control the direction it moves, which significantly simplifies the operation of the drone for beginers/kids and adds fun to your flight.

Recognizable commands: Take off, Land, Forward, Backward, Left, Right, and Stop.

Gravity Control

The Gravity Sensor Mode enables the quadcopter to follow the direction you move your smartphone. Control the drone just like you are playing Speed Racing.

User-friendly and easy to fly



Altitude Hold

Altitude Hold is a default setting in the drone, you can accurately lock the height. It’s easy for beginner and kids to control it and get high-quality stable videos and photos.

One Key Take Off/Land

With just a tap on a button, the drone will take off or land quickly. You can easily get it into air and have fun, or land it before it goes out of control.

Headless Mode

In headless mode, the drone will fly in the direction the right control stick directs. You can fly the drone without worrying about what direction it is facing, especially when it is far away.

One Key Return

With One Key Return, the drone can fly backward automatically. Just press the button and get it returned to you, so it can’t be lost.

Camera Drone with Better Views: 1080P FHD camera captures crystal clear aerial photos and 1920 X 1080 @ 25fps videos. With 120° FOV and 90° adjustable design, you can catch every moment of your adventure from a bird-eye perspective

Intelligent Voice & Gesture Control: SNAPTAIN drones are the only drones with smart voice control and gesture control. You can speak to control the flying direction, or pose to the camera to trigger photo/video shooting, adding fun to your flight

Multiple Flight Modes: SP650 is a versatile drone. It can perform stunts like 360° flip, circle fly, and high-speed rotation. Combined with trajectory flight which allows you to draw flying course on your phone, SP650 drone brings you spectacular flying experiences

Easy to Learn: Upon just one tap, the drone will Take off/Land or Return back automatically. It also equipped with Altitude Hold, Headless Mode, and 3 Speeds Switch functions, super friendly to beginners, newbies, and even kids

More Considerate Designs: To ensure safety and numerous fun, SP650 drone is designed with Out-of-Control Protection Technology and Lower Battery Alarm. Each battery providing 12 mins of flying time, you can get up to 24 mins with TWO batteries supplied