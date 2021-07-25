Snap's stunning Q2 results, plastic surgeon accepts bitcoin for Botox, chip shortage impacts GM

Deutsche Bank Chief Global Strategist Binky Chadha joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how markets are faring amid the pandemic and how the COVID Delta variant can affect U.S. recovery efforts.

Jason Helfstein, Oppenheimer Managing Director and Senior Analyst joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what investors should take away from Thursday’s Snap and Twitter earnings reports.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with BBQGuys CEO Russ Wheeler about the company’s $963 million SPAC deal, outlook, and much more.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss and break down the proposed bill to tax commercial space travel.

Garrett Nelson, Senior Equity Analyst, CFRA Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hit to General Motors’s truck production due to the chip shortage and the impact of the shortage to the overall auto industry.