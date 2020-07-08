Snapdragon 865+ unveiled with 10% CPU and GPU boost, Wi-Fi 6E support

Qualcomm has just unveiled the initial mobile chipset to surpass the 3GHz CPU clock speed ceiling. Last year the S855+ found in the Asus ROG Phone II and other phones came very close – 2.96 GHz.

This year the Snapdragon 865+ pushes its Prime CPU core around 3.1 GHz, a 10% increase compared to the 2.84 GHz frequency of the vanilla SD865 chip. It’s still a Kryo 585 core as will be the other three “big” cores (those run at the unchanged 2.42 GHz).

Like the non-plus version, the S865+ supports 144 Hz displays. However, it includes a 10% better chance of hitting the required game framerates to really make the best utilization of that refresh rate since the Adreno 650 GPU has additionally received a clock boost.

Another hardware change may be the move to FastConnect 6900 (up from 6800). This enables support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E, which works in the 6 GHz band to provide speeds of up to 3.2 Gbps and latency under 3 ms. Also, it enables Bluetooth 5.2 with apt X Adaptive for 96 kHz audio and Dual Bluetooth Antenna support.

The chipset still makes use of the external X55 modem to deliver global 5G connectivity (supporting both sub-6 GHz and mmWave). The ISP and DSP remain the same (Spectra 480 and Hexagon 698, respectively), Quick Charge 4.0+ with AI get a grip on is up to speed once again.

Two gaming phones happen to be confirmed in the future with the newest Snapdragon 865+. One may be the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3. The other challenger will be the Lenovo Legion, a brand new smartphone that borrows its name from Lenovo’s gaming PC division. The Legion will be announced this month, the ROG phone should really be made official on July 22.

Of course, other smartphone makers may also incorporate the S865+ within their upcoming flagships.