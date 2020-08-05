Snapdragon 720G-powered Oppo Reno4 Pro now available for purchase

The Oppo Reno4 Pro revealed for the worldwide markets recently is now available for purchase in India throughAmazon in and Flipkart for INR34,990 ($470/ EUR395). It is available in a single 8GB/128 GB memory setup and you get 2 color alternatives – Silky White and Starry Night.

The Reno4 Pro for the worldwide markets is various from the Chinese Reno4Pro The worldwide system does not support 5G networks and is powered by the Snapdragon 720 G SoC rather of the Snapdragon 765 G.

You likewise get a reduced quad cam which consists of a 48 MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensing unit systems. These are lined up vertically in the upper-left corner on the back that’s comprised of plastic rather of glass.





Oppo Reno4 Pro worldwide version

The 6.5″ 90 Hz Full HD+ curved AMOLED screen likewise loses HDR10+ and Gorilla Glass 6 and rather includes HDR10 assistance and the security of Gorilla Glass 5. The stereo speakers are likewise eliminated on the worldwide Reno4 Pro, however on the benefit, you do get the 3.5 mm earphone jack.

What’s kept by the worldwide Reno4 Pro is the 32 MP selfie cam, in-display finger print reader, and the 4,000 mAh battery that charges through a USB-C port at as much as 65 W.

You can read our comprehensive composed evaluation of the Oppo Reno4 Pro worldwide variation for more information about it.