Snapchat Removes Juneteenth Filter After Backlash, Apologises

Snapchat took down a “Juneteenth”- themed filter and apologised to users for the lens, which drew criticism for being insensitive, the photo messaging app’s parent Snap said on Friday.

The filter used Pan-African flag as a backdrop and prompted users to smile, which caused chains to seem behind them after which break, CNBC reported early in the day in the day

Reuters couldn’t verify the filter since it was no further available.

“A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the Lens that went live for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved,” a Snap spokesperson said in a statement, adding the company was investigating the “mistake.”

We deeply apologize for the offensive Juneteenth Lens. The Lens that went live hadn’t been approved through our review process. We are investigating which means this doesn’t happen again. — Snapchat (@Snapchat) June 19, 2020

June 19 commemorates the united states abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, that was belatedly announced in their state of Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War. Several organizations, including Twitter and Nike, have declared June 19 a paid holiday for employees or reduced operating hours to commemorate Juneteenth.

