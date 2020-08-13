Snapchat now has lenses specifically to be used in viral TikTok dance challenges

Snap understands that individuals post videos with its enhanced truth lenses to numerous platforms, and today, it’s introducing lenses specifically to be used onTikTok The business is partnering with 4 TikTok stars, consisting of Jalaiah Harmon, who produced the Renegade dance, to launch Snapchat lenses that track individuals’s bodies as they move and alter in action. One lens, made in cooperation with Dixie D’Amelio, positions rain around the subject together with animation lightning bolts and fireworks, depending upon how they move. Snap states these lenses track 18 joints throughout the body, and anybody can make body lenses beginning today through Lens Studio.

With these preliminary lenses, the concept is plainly to incentivize individuals to come to Snapchat for its innovative tools, perhaps more than its social media network. Given that all of Snapchat’s influencer partners for this rollout are popular TikTok dancers, the business is tacitly stating it desires individuals to dance with the lenses and utilize them in challenges, which are most popular on TikTok.

For now, just 2 of the lenses have music ingrained, so individuals can’t play music and carry out the challenges directly fromSnapchat Instead, they’ll have to play the music from a various app while tape-recording or carry out the dance without music hints. Snap states it prepares to enable …