Snapchat is planning in-app voter awareness tools to help get its users ready for November

Snapchat is preparing to launch new features next month to encourage users to register to vote in the upcoming US election and provide information and resources aimed at voter participation. It’s bringing back the voter checklist card — with information on where and how to register — that it debuted ahead of the 2018 midterms, which Snap says helped more than 450,000 users with voter registration for that election.

Snap cited research from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE), a nonpartisan, independent research organization focused on youth civic engagement in the US, based at Tufts University. Its research shows the youngest voters eligible to vote in the November election are interested and politically active but don’t know where to get information about registering to vote.

Two-thirds of voters age 18–21 who had some college experience said they got information about voter registration on their college campuses, CIRCLE’s research found. But with many campuses going remote-only or limiting the number of students on campus this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, college voter registration drives are likely to be affected.

Snapchat says its audience includes 75 percent of 13- to 34 year-olds in the US, and of its 100 million US…