Snapchat is adding a TikTok-style music feature

Snapchat will quickly let you include music to the videos you record, making it the current social app to handle TikTok by providing the capability to embed pop music. The statement comes as President Trump threatens to punish TikTok and Instagram prepares to reveal its own TikTok rival in the coming weeks.

Snap stated it would introduce the feature to English- language users this fall, with it presenting initially in New Zealand and Australia beginning today. The feature might let Snapchat acquire a few of the energy and imagination users are presently giving TikTok, however it appears as though this isn’t being created as a full-on TikTok rival.

For now, it seems like there will not be a feed of videos set to music, and there will not be a method to see other videos including the very same tune– 2 functions essential to TikTok. A Snap representative stressed that it’s created for sharing music with your “real friends.” That stated, Snap understands that TikTok is the target here. In an e-mail detailing the brand-new feature, Snap stated that, “based on publicly available data,” its app “reaches more people in the U.S. than Twitter and TikTok combined.”

The feature is releasing with “a robust and curated catalogue of music” from Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Merlin, and more. Snap was …