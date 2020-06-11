Snap Announces Major Upgrades to Snapchat With New AR-Powered Camera Experiences at Partner Summit 2020

Snapchat is getting major updates with new features that make utilization of augmented reality. Snap today announced a few fresh updates to its Snapchat app at the Snap Partner Summit 2020. Some of the new features are already rolling out to Snapchat users around the world. Snapchat is also getting new camera and augmented reality experiences, meant for developers and creators. Snap also announced a few new developer products and partnerships to enhance the over all user experience. Snap claims it grew 120 per cent in India, in terms of daily active users, in 2019.

Snapchat users will be able to navigate through the app using a new ‘Action Bar’ that automatically changes centered on what an individual is currently doing. Snap Map is also obtaining a new Places feature m, which lets users find popular companies that are popular amongst Snapchat users.

The company claims over 3 million snaps are added to the ‘Our Story’ section in the app daily. These snaps are publicly accessible, and form an easier method for others to see what’s happening around them. Snap is adding ‘Topics’ to allow it to be easier for users to submit their content around various categories.

Snap also claims that over 170 million of its users engage with its AR-powered features for almost 30 times each day. To allow it to be easier for developers to create new lenses, Snap has introduced a new update to its free desktop application called Lens Studio. The application will allow developers and artists to build and distribute AR-powered lenses on Snapchat.

An interesting feature coming to Snapchat is called ‘Scan’. It lets users receive contextually relevant AR lenses automatically. All the user needs to do is tap and contain the display. Users can also seek out lenses utilizing an Explore tab or voice-based commands.

Another key area for Snapchat’s growth is its Discover platform. At the Snap Partner Summit 2020, the organization announced major content relates to Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, yet others besides a few original scripted and unscripted shows designed for Snapchat users.

Snapchat can be getting a new ‘Happening Now’ news section. The company says over 125 million users viewed news stories on its platform this season alone. The new section will offer news in a customized format for mobile. Snap has teamed up with Bloomberg, Reuters, NBC News, BuzzFeed News, ESPN, and others.

In addition, Snapchat is also getting many health-focused features, considering how health is going to be a key area of focus for a few users. ‘Snap Minis’ will allow developers to build tiny HTML5-based utilities within Snapchat. Snapchat has collaborated with several partners to help make this happen.

Some of the major new updates to Snapchat happen to be being rolled out globally to users on Android and iOS. In the coming couple weeks, Snap will roll out more original content because it looks to combat competition from rival social media platforms.