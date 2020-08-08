Snag ‘Quake’ for free this weekend in the Bethesda Launcher

Fallout 76– Up to 50% off

DOOM Eternal– Up to 50% off

The Elder Scrolls Online base video game– 50% off (from 8/4 through 8/25 on all platforms other than PlayStation, which will be from 8/5 through 8/19)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor– 35% off

The Elder Scrolls Online Crowns– 25-40% off

Wolfenstein Alternate History Bundle– 60% off

RAGE 2– 80% off

Quake Champions– Log in to Quake Champions onBethesda net or Steam in between August 6 and August 19 to get the Quake Con 2020 Railgun and the Quake Champions Pack (completely opens all Champions) for free

The Quake Con occasion is also focused on raising money for charities, and if players leading the $10,000 mark then you’ll likewise have the ability to get a free copy of Quake II later on. You can see the Quake Con stream on Twitch for more updates, along with information on free gifts and updates on the different competitions happening this weekend.

Of course, if you choose more contemporary video games, Bethesda has announced that Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal will get free next-gen upgrades to their particular console variations Also, for Doom Eternal the business announced updates on the method like “Invasion, more Master Levels, new playable demons in Battle Mode, competitive ranked modes and the first single-player expansion, The Ancient Gods, Part One.”