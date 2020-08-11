SMU’s McClure Meissner (64) sets early pace at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore.– Each rival at today’s U.S. Amateur is permitted, per USGA guidelines, approximately 2 individuals inside their “bubble.”

McClure Meissner is securely within that limitation, selecting his papa, Kurt, and trainer, Bryan Gathright, to make the journey with him from SanAntonio However, if Meissner’s bubble appears a little bit larger than others, it’s due to the fact that it’s swelling with self-confidence.

The SMU senior, who previously this summertime topped a packed field at the Southern Amateur, is off to a roaring start here at Bandon Dunes, shooting a jaw-dropping 8-under 64 in windy conditions around the host location.

“Just keeping the bus rolling,” stated Meissner, the leader by a shot over Baylor’s Travis McInroe and Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta, who shot 64 on par-71 Bandon Trails.

Meissner birdied 3 of his very first 4 holes, kicking that early stretch off with a 15- footer for birdie at the opening hole. He wound up with a bogey-free 31 on the front prior to birdieing 3 of his last 4 holes as winds began to actually acquire strength. He just missed out on 2 greens.

“It was nice to be able to get out early before the wind picked up,” Meissner stated. “It got most likely around hole 11 for us, so we had the ability to get 10 excellent holes in. … But you have actually still got to strike shots. It’s …