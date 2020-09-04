Smugglers Still Ply Trade on North Korea’s China Border Despite Shoot-on-Sight Orders

Economic hardship is driving North Koreans who live near China to break strict quarantine rules to move goods across the border in spite of recent orders by authorities that anyone approaching the frontier will be shot, local sources say.

North Korea on Aug. 27 ordered military units and police to shoot on sight anyone in the country who goes within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of the Sino-Korean border for any reason, RFA reported, in the latest of Pyongyang’s draconian measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a recent case, a 25-year-old platoon leader in a border guard unit, was arrested in mid-August and accused of working with a Chinese national to bring a large quantity of food sweetener into the now heavily restricted North, a source in North Korea’s Ryanggang province told RFA on Sept. 1. The arrest took place in Ryanggang’s Samsu County.

“He received 500 kilograms of saccharine from a Chinese smuggler and handed it over to a local resident while the highest-level emergency quarantine for the coronavirus was in force,” RFA’s source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The soldier was quickly caught by North Korea’s state security department, the source said, adding that it is unlikely the man will be able to avoid “severe punishment” and that border guards…