SMUGDESK Office Chair PU Leather Ergonomic Desk Chair Adjustable Task Chair High-Back Executive Swivel Chair Computer Chair with Armrests Headrest and Lumbar Support

Ergonomic Design & Soft Padding – Our ergonomic back in three segments can provide respective support to your lumbar, back and head. The curved back can perfectly fit your spine and reduce back fatigue. Ergonomic high and tall backrest encourages ideal back posture to achieve comfort and pain relief . The chair has soft foam padding and waterfall seat edge for less pressure on the back of your legs so you can stay comfortable even when you have to sit for hours.

Lumbar Support & High Back – The high back design features ergonomic and comfortable padding backrest extending to the upper back for greater also gentle support, giving you maximum lumbar support .The high and soft back relieves tension in the lower back, preventing long term strain. The included headrest will take the pressure off of your neck while leaning back ,giving you maximum support for comfort and convenience.

PU Leather & Swivels 360° – The leather chair is all covered with fabric upholstery which offers softness and durability , giving it a unique and elegant style and making it the perfect addition to any office and home.The chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain,but also keep you steady when you need to work.Our premium PU leather is more durable due to its scratch-proof, fading resistant and easy to clean nature .

Adjustable Height & Rocking Mode – This office chair features with adjustable height(44.5-48.2 inch) and rocking mode ,you could adjust the seat height or rock the chair back and forth. When you don’t need to use the chair, the zipper at the back of the chair can easily store the armrest and save space .An excellent chair fits for all workplaces like home, office, conference room and reception rooms.