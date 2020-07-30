Smugdesk Mid-Back Big Ergonomic Office Lumbar Support Mesh Computer Desk Task Chair with Armrests



The Bigger mid back mesh chair you could find at this price level. from Smugdesk, an exciting growth story in ergonomic furniture experience health and comfort with our advanced technology millions of happy users and counting

Ergonmic backrest

the open mesh design creates a breathable, well-ventilated backrest. The office chairs backrest with lumbar support will help you keep in the right position during prolonged working.

Breathable padded seat

the padded mesh seat is thick and resilient. Made of high quality thick sponge and breathable mesh cloth, preventing body heat and keeping your hip and legs sweat-free.

Multi-function mechanism

pneumatic controls make it easier to raise or lower the seat. The rocking mode can relax you from heavy work, pull out the handle to start rocking and pull it in to stop. This chair can support up to 270 lbs Of weight.

Smooth and durable casters

the PU casters provides great mobility, suitable for hard floors, carpet and more, without noise during swiveling and the won’t scratch the floors surface.

Unrivaled quality

designed and built using only high-quality material and mechanical structure.

Rest Assured to Purchase

We dedicate ourselves to bringing great sitting experience to all customers, You Don’t need other tools to install it. We offer you a 12- months new replacement if there are damaged parts.

Notes:assemble tools are included.

What’s in the Box

1 office chair

1 Set of assembly tools

1 Instruction manual

