SMUGDESK, Mesh, Ergonomic Office Desk Computer Task Chair, Gray



Price: $109.99 - $94.99

(as of Aug 14,2020 04:59:31 UTC – Details)



From Smugdesk, An Exciting Growth Story in Ergonomic Furniture Experience health and comfort with our advanced technology Millions of happy users and counting Ergonomic Design When you are spending more than 8 hours in an office, sitting in the same position, a good chair is very important. This ergonomic office chair fit your body curve, ensures you sit comfortably. Breathable Mesh Material The breathable mesh material on this swivel desk chair keeps your back and legs cool and comfortable. This design will promote air circulation, allowing you to sit cozily for long hours. Multi-function Mechanism This mesh office chair has many adjustable features to ensure you to find a good seated position. The seat could be up and down. Easy Installation We provide you with installation instructions in the box. The instructions are very simple to follow, no extra tools and fittings are needed. The computer task chair can support up to 300 pounds. Unrivaled Quality Designed and built using only high-quality material and mechanical structure. Notes: We strongly recommend reading the user manual before start to assemble. Assemble tools are included. What’s in the Box 1 Smugdesk office chair 1 Set of assemble tools 1 User manual

Breathable Mesh Material – The breathable mesh material on this swivel desk chair keeps your back and leg cool and comfortable. This design will promote air circulation, allowing you to sit cozily for long hours.

Multi-function Mechanism – This mesh office chair has many adjustable features to ensure you to find a good seat position. The seat could be up and down.

Easy Installation – We provide you with installation instructions in the box. The instruction is very simple to follow, no extra tools and fittings needed. The computer task chair can support up to 300 pounds.

Rest Assured to Purchase – We have a professional customer service team, so if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are always with you.