Smugdesk 0581F Ergonomic Office Mesh Computer Desk Swivel Task Chair with Armrests and Lumbar Support, Black



Price: $89.99

(as of Aug 15,2020 07:24:53 UTC – Details)



OFFICE CHAIR

Color: Black

Overall Dimensions: 25.19*22.24*35.63/39.37 inches

Weight capacity: 250 lbs

Ergonmic Design

The open mesh design creates a breathable, well-ventilated backrest. The ergonmic design will help you keep in the right position during prolonged working

Breathable Padded Seat

The padded mesh seat is thick and resilient. Made of high quality thick sponge and breathable mesh cloth, preventing body heat and keeping your hip and legs sweat-free.

Smooth and Durable Casters

The PU casters provides great mobility, suitable for hard floors, carpet and more, without noise during swiveling and the won’t scratch the floors surface.

Unrivaled Quality

Designed and built using only high-quality material and mechanical structure.

Package Includes

1x office Chair

1x Easy and Clear Installation instruction

1x Installation Tool

Notice

1.Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display.

2.Contact us when meeting difficulties on installation or any other problems

Attention: If this chair is too low for you, please contact seller to get solution. This chair has only slight tilt function, you can’t recline or tilt too much.

Ergonomic Design – The curved design of this mesh chair will reduce back tension and make you feel extremely comfortable. The ergonomic back is made of integrated frame and special mesh to ensure more durable than normal material. The seat has been covered sandwich mesh, and the high density upholstered seat padding provides ultimate comfy sitting experience throughout the day.

Adjustable Function – The functional mechanism of this task office chair can adjust the seat height according to your own height, weight and habit.

Comfortable Features – Breathable Ventilated mesh of this computer chair make you feel more better during working time. Along with 360° swivel allows you to customize your position. The durable nylon base is heavy duty design to ensure safe for whole-day use.

Smooth Rolling Casters – Polyurethane caster ensure smooth and quiet moving on any surface. Soft PU material casters can protect your favorite hardwood floor, carpets and other mats.We prepare the tool and screws in package. It’s easy to assemble this mesh task chair when you open the box.