Smooth, creamy and peppery spirits for sipping straight or in a cocktail

The mixologist’s favorite, a good vodka is the spine of any house bar, so it’s essential to make it one to recollect… for all the best causes.

Vodka is flexible – it is scrumptious served chilled and drunk neat because the Russians do, or over ice with a slice of lemon, or in a huge number of cocktails. As such, we predict it’s about time vodka shakes off its status as a bland, flavourless spirit.

You can count on a good vodka to have a creamy mouthfeel, a steadiness of citrus notes and pepper or spice, and a clear, clean end (it shouldn’t burn the throat). And that’s simply for starters. Factors from location to infusions will add one thing particular and distinctive to every given vodka.





Potato, rye, and even previous grape skins have been used to impart flavour however a particular vodka wants an distinctive water supply – and solely the purest and freshest will do.

We’ve included manufacturers with lengthy, wealthy histories, to new rising small batch producers creating wonderful spirits in tiny distilleries. There are vodkas from the world over, together with the obvious Russia and Poland, in addition to ones from a lot nearer to house – even proper right here in the UK.

From breakfast bloody marys via to late night time espresso martinis, vodka is on the coronary heart of a big selection of cocktails. So when testing our choice, we tried all of them neat, earlier than mixing up a few basic cocktails to see how they blended with different substances.

Reyka vodka, 70cl, 40%: £26.95, Master of Malt

Made from a mix of wheat and barley, Reyka claims to be the world’s first inexperienced vodka. It makes use of Icelandic’s pure glacial water and is distilled in a coastal village with air so clear that CO2 ranges are literally falling. It’s made in small batches and the distillery is powered by geothermal vitality from underground volcanoes. So far, so fashionable. But it seems all of that stuff makes for actually tasty vodka. Clean, peppery and with the faintest contact of aniseed, it’s notably spectacular given the value.

Chapel Down chardonnay vodka, 70cl, 40%: £32, Chapel Down

Not content material with being one of many main names in English winemaking, Chapel Down has turned its consideration to spirits, including gin and this vodka to the vary. Using the earlier yr’s harvest, leftover grape skins are used so as to add the identical contemporary, zingy profile as we’ve come to count on from the model’s wine. Light and clean with refined vanilla and citrus notes together with an aniseed end, this is able to work in all of the basic cocktails. They advocate it in a winemaker’s martini: one half vodka, one half vermouth, shaken and strained, garnished with a chilled olive and a frozen grape. If all of it goes unsuitable you may simply pour your self a glass of their wine.

Absolut vodka restricted version ‘drop’ bottle, 1L, 40%: £31.03, Amazon

Travelling to anti-LGBT+ and racist protests all over the world, Absolut collected ink from the hateful indicators it encountered and used it in the art work for this restricted version bottle. Each vessel incorporates a drop of ink inside the mint and pink bottle design, turning one thing terrible into a optimistic message of affection in celebration of LGBT+ History Month. Inside you’ll discover the identical Absolut vodka we’ve come to count on from the Swedish model. Rich, with a full mouthfeel and notes of grain and vanilla.

Kavka vodka, 70cl, 40%: £38.41, The Drink Shop

This Polish rye and wheat vodka attracts inspiration from the manufacturing strategies used in the 18th and 19th century, a interval in which vodka tasted actually flavoursome – based on Kavka. The antithesis of a impartial spirit designed to mix into the background of drinks, this vodka has had a small quantity of aged apple and plum spirits added to the combination, which delivers welcome complexity.

Zubrowka bison grass vodka, 70cl, 40%: £20, Waitrose & Partners

With every bottle containing a single blade of handpicked bison grass, this Polish grain-based vodka has a clean, clear flavour profile, with distinctive herbaceous and vanilla notes. Emitting a green-tinged hue, the most well-liked manner of serving it in Poland is with cloudy apple juice, a suggestion we’d heartily second in the event you’re in the temper for a lengthy, candy drink.

Belvedere vodka, 70cl, 40%: £32.95, The Whiskey Exchange

You’ll most likely be aware of this bar cart staple, a clean, crisp and exact vodka which works properly in a multitude of cocktails. Quadruple-distilled and constructed from one explicit pressure of rye, the hardworking spirit has a creamy mouthfeel and notes of vanilla and white pepper. Consistently good, it’s the proper base for a martini, straight up or with espresso.

Mamont vodka, 70cl, 40%: £33.99, Master of Malt

With a bottle formed to resemble a mammoth’s tusk, this actually is one for delight of place in your drinks cupboard. Created with Siberian water and wheat, it’s triple filtered via birch charcoal for a crystal clear, further clean end. The thick, creamy mouthfeel offers option to hints of liquorice and a pretty sweetness, notably when served tremendous chilly.

Konik’s Tail vodka, 70cl, 40%: £36.95, The Whiskey Exchange

Made in small batches from spelt, rye and wheat, this Polish vodka will get its title from the Polish horse depicted on the bottle. Again, silver birch charcoal is used for filtration, which ends in a contemporary and balanced spirit. Creamy butterscotch notes make this notably good in dessert cocktails however a dose of heat spice and black pepper add complexity.

Chase authentic potato vodka, 70cl, 40%: £35, Chase Distillery

When not turning their spuds into Tyrell’s crisps, Chase is creating award-winning vodka, all from the Herefordshire, family-owned farm. Each bottle incorporates a whopping 250 potatoes, and there’s an unmistakable trace of the veg on the nostril – however total that is a very clear, contemporary spirit, albeit one with a creamy mouthfeel. Try in a ginger and honey collins by mixing vodka, lemon juice and honey with cubed ice earlier than topping with ginger ale.

Ketel One vodka, 70cl, 40%: £22.95, Amazon

If the one manner you’re in ingesting vodka is shaken up in a cocktail then there’s no level spending a fortune. Ketel One is a reliable base for a plethora of cocktails, due to its clear, mineral nostril and citrusy, black pepper notes on the palate. With greater than 300 years underneath their belt, the Dutch model constantly delivers in relation to inexpensive vodka.

Grey Goose vodka, 70cl, 40%: £30, Amazon

Distilled and bottled in France, Grey Goose vodka is made with simply two easy substances, wheat from Picardie in northern France and spring water from a limestone properly in Cognac. There’s a motive this premium vodka is so widespread. Oh-so-creamy, it’s a delight drunk neat when properly chilled however equally blends seamlessly with substances – we’d advocate attempting it in a gimlet.

The verdict: Vodkas

Given the value, we really feel that the Reyka vodka actually over-delivers. Not solely is it making use of Iceland’s pure sources in a distinctive manner, nevertheless it’s additionally tremendous clean, versatile and scrumptious. Kavka are additionally one to look at in the event you’re in buying and selling in your impartial spirit for a flavoursome, conventional vodka.

IndyBest product critiques are unbiased, impartial recommendation you possibly can belief. On some events, we earn income in the event you click on the hyperlinks and purchase the merchandise, however we by no means enable this to bias our protection. The critiques are compiled via a mixture of professional opinion and real-world testing.