Smoky grilled corn on the cob and refried beans recipe

When treating you to ultimately a Mexican-inspired meal, sides are essential, therefore i have smoky corn on the cob and refried beans. I make the beans very buttery, very nearly in the style of an Indian dal makhani, with a deep smoky heat finished off with lots of fresh coriander and pickled jalapeños.
Prep time: 3 minutes | Cooking time: 9-12 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 1 table spoon(s) olive oil
- 4 corn on the cob
- 50g mayonnaise
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 lime
METHOD
- Heat a grill or barbecue to high. Rub the oil over the corn and grill for 9-12 minutes, turning every 3 minutes or until charred and tender.
- Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise with the smoked paprika, zest of the lime and a pinch of salt. Brush over the cooked corn and serve with the lime cut in to wedges. Eat immediately.
Refried beans
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 2 x 400g tins black beans
- 30g butter
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp chipotle chilli flakes
- Juice of 1 lime
- 20g pickled jalapenos
- A handful of finely chopped coriander leaves
METHOD
- Drain the beans over a mixing bowl to save lots of the liquid.
- Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring periodically, for 6-8 minutes until a little golden. Add the garlic and chilli flakes and mix well.
- Tip the beans in to the pan and lightly mash them. Pour in 200ml of the tin liquid and add a good pinch of salt. Mix well and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes or until lovely and thick although not dry. Add a little more water if they look too thick.
- When the beans are cooked, squeeze the lime juice into the pan. Mix well and check the seasoning, adding more salt to taste. Transfer to a serving dish and top with the jalapeños and coriander.