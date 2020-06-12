Smoky grilled corn on the cob and refried beans recipe

When treating you to ultimately a Mexican-inspired meal, sides are essential, therefore i have smoky corn on the cob and refried beans. I make the beans very buttery, very nearly in the style of an Indian dal makhani, with a deep smoky heat finished off with lots of fresh coriander and pickled jalapeños.

Prep time: 3 minutes | Cooking time: 9-12 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 table spoon(s) olive oil
  • 4 corn on the cob
  • 50g mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 lime

METHOD

  1. Heat a grill or barbecue to high. Rub the oil over the corn and grill for 9-12 minutes, turning every 3 minutes or until charred and tender.
  2. Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise with the smoked paprika, zest of the lime and a pinch of salt. Brush over the cooked corn and serve with the lime cut in to wedges. Eat immediately.

Refried beans

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 x 400g tins black beans
  • 30g butter
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp chipotle chilli flakes
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 20g pickled jalapenos
  • A handful of finely chopped coriander leaves

METHOD

  1. Drain the beans over a mixing bowl to save lots of the liquid.
  2. Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring periodically, for 6-8 minutes until a little golden. Add the garlic and chilli flakes and mix well.
  3. Tip the beans in to the pan and lightly mash them. Pour in 200ml of the tin liquid and add a good pinch of salt. Mix well and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-6 minutes or until lovely and thick although not dry. Add a little more water if they look too thick.
  4. When the beans are cooked, squeeze the lime juice into the pan. Mix well and check the seasoning, adding more salt to taste. Transfer to a serving dish and top with the jalapeños and coriander.



