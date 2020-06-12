Smoky grilled corn on the cob and refried beans recipe

When treating you to ultimately a Mexican-inspired meal, sides are essential, therefore i have smoky corn on the cob and refried beans. I make the beans very buttery, very nearly in the style of an Indian dal makhani, with a deep smoky heat finished off with lots of fresh coriander and pickled jalapeños.

Prep time: 3 minutes | Cooking time: 9-12 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 table spoon(s) olive oil

4 corn on the cob

50g mayonnaise

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 lime

METHOD

Heat a grill or barbecue to high. Rub the oil over the corn and grill for 9-12 minutes, turning every 3 minutes or until charred and tender. Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise with the smoked paprika, zest of the lime and a pinch of salt. Brush over the cooked corn and serve with the lime cut in to wedges. Eat immediately.

Refried beans

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

2 x 400g tins black beans

30g butter

1 onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp chipotle chilli flakes

Juice of 1 lime

20g pickled jalapenos

A handful of finely chopped coriander leaves

METHOD