Smoked salmon and lemon sandwiches recipe

These citrus-spiked sandwiches can be kept, covered, for approximately six hours in the fridge.
Prep time: 10 minutes
MAKES
Four rounds, or 24 elegant little sandwiches
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lemon
- 180g cream cheese
- 8 slices of good brown bread
- 250g smoked salmon
- Cress, to serve (optional)
METHOD
- Grate the zest from the lemon and mix with the cream cheese, adding lots of black pepper.
- With a serrated knife, cut two 1cm slices from the lemon, then cut away and discard the peel. Chop the flesh roughly, removing any tough membranes.
- Spread the bread with the cream cheese. Top half the slices with salmon. Scatter over a few scraps of chopped lemon flesh.
- Place the second slice of bread on top, cream cheese side down. Trim away the crusts if you want, and cut each sandwich into three long fingers, then across into six. Arrange on the sides, surrounded by some snipped cress if you like.