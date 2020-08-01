Smof Nintendo Switch Accessories,Type-C Bluetooth 5.0 Adapter,Transmit Audio of Switch/Dock to Wireless Earphone/Speaker



Price: $27.39

(as of Aug 01,2020 18:40:47 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Dual Streaming with Qualcomm Low Latency

This Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Transmitter for Nintendo Switch is the FIRST gaming Bluetooth transmitter that can stream Qualcomm Low Latency audio to two headphones/speakers simultaneously.

Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitterm

10 meters barrier-free transmission,without any loss by advanced antenna Wireless Bluetooth high quality audio transmission for high-fidelity stereo sound. The newest Bluetooth 5.0 tech, faster, more stable.

Super Hi-Fi Sound

Support and Low Latency. Adavanced coding technology. Enjoy lossless CD sound quality. Ensure smooth transmission with impeccable sound quality for excellent game feel either on Nintendo Switch handheld mode or TV Dock mode.

Specification:

Weight: Only 7.8g

Input port:USB Type C/ USB A

Transmission distance:10m/ 33ft

Product Size: 48mm x 14mm x 6.5mm

Frequency range:2.402GHZ – 2.480GHZ

Certifications: Bluetooth BQB,CE,FCC,RoHS

Bluetooth:V5.0. Compatible with most headphones

Comptibility: Nintendo Switch,PS4,PC(with USB adapter)

Powerful Function

Compatible for nintendo switch, connected to bluetooth receivers, Airpod earphones, wireless bluetooth headphone and Bluetooth Speakers.

Plug and Play

Bluetooth can be quickly paired,plug and play without complicated operation; No batteries included and there is no need to charge at all.

Perfectly to Switch

Bluetooth transmitter for Nintendo Switch, Installed easily and perfectly to the Switch type c port, plug and play without any operation.

Share your Fun



Allows high fidelity wireless audio streaming from the Switch to any Bluetooth-enabled audio receiving devices.Can even pair 2 headphones simultaneously and share the fun.

Simple Use



a>.Plug Bluetooth this Audio Transmitter to Switch Type-C port.

b>.Hold the pairing button for 4 seconds.

c>.LED indicator will blink in blue and white.

d>.Connection is successful once LED turns to blinking blue.

Charge while Playing Games



Bluetooth and charge 2in1.

Built-in USB PD passthrough charging technology.Support playing games and charging at the same time.Keep your switch charge on longer sessions.

Bluetooth 5.0 Technology



10 meters barrier-free transmission,without any loss by advanced antenna Wireless Bluetooth high quality audio transmission for high-fidelity stereo sound. The newest Bluetooth 5.0 tech, faster, more stable.

Please Note



1. This product supports SBC, Low Latency. Low latency transfers are only available when both the Bluetooth adapter and the headset support . For music games, it is recommended to use a Bluetooth headset with a technology.

2. Operation range can be affected by Wi-Fi routers, Wireless TV adapters, physical obstructions like walls, metal obstacles etc. and also depends on receiving device.

3. Can work with any Non-Bluetooth media device with Type C or USB port and make them enable Bluetooth function.

4. When used with headphones/speakers, the standard SBC will be used.you will feel a little lag. This problem is caused by your headphone instead of the Bluetooth transmitter.

5. After the connection is successful, the product indicator will flash according to the current decoding method.

** SBC — blue indicator flashes slowly;

**— white indicator flashes slowly;

**L— white indicator lights continuously The indicator light is on.

【Perfect Match】Bluetooth transmitter tailored for Nintendo Switch series. Compatible with regular Switch and Switch Lite.!!NOTE: This product cannot be used when protective casing is installed on Switch.

【Plug n Play,Dual Link】Use Switch self-contained driver and NO extra driver needed. Small and lightweight for portable use.Connect 2 headphones at the same time. Double your happiness.

【Bypass Charging, Low Power Kit】Configure bypass charging interface to charge while using wireless headphones. No extra battery needed and low power consumption.

【Sound Immersive, High Quality】Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 / CSR Chip / AptX Low Latency technology, no more delay! More stable signal(33ft/10m).!!NOTE:Audio / headphones need to have Aptx-LL function.