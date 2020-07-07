Smith and Von Spakovsky: Supreme Court’s decision on ‘faithless’ electors is a victory for We the People

Every four years, Americans go to the polls to cast votes to make their selection for president. But what Americans are actually selecting are a slate of electors who’ve pledged to vote, as members of the Electoral College, for the candidate who wins a most of the popular vote within their state (save for Maine and Nebraska, which employ a slightly more complex allocation system based on the winner of the popular vote and congressional districts).

While all of us vote in November, the electors meet in state capitols in December to cast their votes because they promised if they accepted the role to be an elector.

The number of Electoral College votes to which each state is entitled is the total of the two U.S. senators and the number of members they have in the House of Representatives.

This arrangement balances the interests of the larger states with larger populations and the smaller, often more rural states with smaller populations in order that presidential candidates won’t ignore those smaller states and only campaign in the large, urban population centers.

But what happens when one of those electors defects? For example, an elector had pledged to vote for your selected presidential candidate (candidate A) who won the vote in a state, but instead breaks her promise and votes for candidate B or C, or some other person who wasn’t even on the ballot.

Can the state remove that “faithless elector”? Can they punish or at the very least fine the faithless elector?

That’s the question the Supreme Court confronted and the answer to all the above is “yes.”

Here’s the backstory: In 2016, three electors from the state of Washington pledged to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In an attempt to throw the election in to the House of Representatives (which happens if no candidate receives a most of Electoral College votes – currently 270), these three electors cast their votes for Colin Powell despite the fact that Clinton carried the state. Washington fined them $1,000 each relative to state law.

The faithless electors sued in state court arguing the fines violated the Constitution and their right to exercise a different choice in casting their vote, but the Washington Supreme Court upheld the law and the fines.

Similarly, in Colorado, three electors pledged to cast their Electoral College votes in 2016 for Hillary Clinton but instead announced they were planning to cast their votes for Ohio’s former governor, John Kasich.

Only one, however, actually did so because from then on elector cast his vote for Kasich, the Colorado secretary of state straight away removed him from his position, canceled his vote, and replaced him with a different elector who voted for Clinton.

The other two electors saw this and begrudgingly cast their votes for Clinton, too, despite their express want to vote for Kasich.

All three electors sued in federal court, and unlike the Washington Supreme Court, the Tenth Circuit found that Colorado had violated the Constitution by removing the elector who had actually voted for Kasich and nullifying his vote.

These “faithless” electoral votes in Washington and Colorado were both part of a concerted effort in 2016 to convince electors to break their pledges to be able to throw the election in to the House of Representatives. Only “seven electors across the Nation cast faithless votes—the most in a century but well short of the goal.”

Why did the U.S. Supreme Court decide that the Washington Supreme Court was right and that the Tenth Circuit was wrong?

It viewed the text of the Constitution.

The applicable section in Art. II of the Constitution, based on eight Justices, is very straightforward – it says that states can appoint electors “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.”

In the view of those eight Justices, “Article II, § 1’s appointments power gives the States far-reaching authority over presidential electors, absent some other constitutional constraint,” and therefore as a condition of appointment, a state “can demand that [an] elector actually meet his pledge, on pain of penalty.”

Going further, Justice Elena Kagan, writing for these eight, noted that “nothing in the Constitution expressly prohibits States from taking away presidential electors’ voting discretion.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, who concurred in the judgment, rejected the majority’s Article II analysis because that he believes this last point really holds the key to the outcome.

He said, “The Constitution does not address—expressly or by necessary implication—whether States have the power to require that Presidential electors vote for the candidates chosen by the people. Article II, § 1, and the Twelfth Amendment provide for the election for the President through a body of electors. But neither speaks directly to a State’s power over elector voting.”

Regardless, all nine Justices concur that the Constitution does not prohibit states from limiting electors’ discretion. The majority did give nod to the idea that both John Jay in Federalist 64 and Alexander Hamilton in Federalist 68 did actually indicate that electors would exercise some discretion. But, “Whether by choice or accident, the Framers did not reduce their thoughts about electors’ discretion to the printed page.”

The “sparse instructions [in the Constitution] took no position on how independent from—or how faithful to—party and popular preferences the electors’ votes should be.”

Essentially, whether electors can exercise discretion is up to the states. Though, as the majority went on to point out, historical practice from the earliest days of the Republic shows that electors have long pledged to vote for particular candidates rather than to behave as free agents.

In fact, only 180 electors have cast faithless votes for either president or vice president. That’s out in excess of 23,000 electoral votes cast inside our nation’s history. And significantly more than a third of those 180 occurred in 1872 when one of the major party’s candidates died after Election Day but before the electors cast their votes.

Faithless electors have not affected the outcome of a presidential race.

Justice Joseph Story was an earlier and authoritative source on American constitutional law. He wrote in 1833 in his “Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States” that any “exercise of a completely independent judgment [by electors] would be treated [] as a political usurpation, dishonourable to the individual, and a fraud upon his constituents” because in the majority of cases the electors had already “silently” or “publicly pledge[d]” how they would vote.

Echoing Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concerns at oral argument, this result is faithful to the text of the Constitution and avoids creating chaos if all states had allowing their electors to act as free agents.

After all, while chaos might create for compelling television, it generates for terrible governance. Justice Kagan emphasized this point by describing what happened in the 1796 election when political rivals John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, “the leaders of the era’s two warring political parties – the Federalists and the Republicans – became President and Vice President respectively.”

According to Kagan, “One might think of this as fodder for a new season of Veep,” the hit HBO series.

In reality, though, it made actual governance difficult and created some extent of chaos.

To hammer home this point, Kagan needed to search no further than the next election in 1800 and the popular Broadway show, “Hamilton.”

She explained how when the 1800 election wound up in the House of Representatives because Jefferson and Aaron Burr tied in the Electoral College, “Alexander Hamilton secured his place on the Broadway stage – but possibly in the cemetery too – by lobbying Federalists in the House to tip the election to Jefferson, whom he loathed but viewed as less of an existential threat to the Republic.”

Fortunately, Congress passed and, in 1804, the states ratified the Twelfth Amendment requiring electors to cast separate votes for the president and vice president. That alleviated the chaos due to the original workings of the Electoral College.

As Heritage President Kay Cole James succinctly summarized, the Court’s decision safeguards our “Electoral College system, which has protected our democratic process and provided unprecedented stability in our form of representative democracy for more than two centuries.”

Through the mechanisms established inside our Constitution including the Electoral College, “We the People” choose our leaders and retain ultimate sovereignty over our own affairs. The Supreme Court has just helped us maintain that sovereignty.

