SMIC shares tumble after reports US will blacklist Chinese chipmaker

Shares in China’s largest contract chipmaker tumbled on Monday after reports that the US was planning to blacklist the company in a move that could neuter the country’s semiconductor industry.

Shares in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) fell nearly 20 per cent in Hong Kong and shed almost 10 per cent in Shanghai, wiping more than $5bn off the company’s stock market capitalisation.

SMIC said in a statement on Saturday that it was “in complete shock and perplexity” over the news that Washington was considering barring it from any transactions with US companies. The potential blacklisting was first reported by Reuters.

The company is fighting the plans as Washington looks to close another loophole in Washington’s sanctions against Huawei, the telecoms and technology group.

“SMIC is open to sincere and transparent communication with the US government agencies in hope of resolving potential misunderstandings,” the company said.

According to three people familiar with the discussions, the US government is considering adding SMIC to the so-called entity list of companies with which Americans can only do business if they receive a special licence.

The Trump administration has used the export control list to target a broad range of Chinese companies…