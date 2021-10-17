Smerconish: Why Trump can beat Biden in 2024
Michael Smerconish asks if Democrats should worry less about Trump stealing the 2024 election and more about him actually winning. Biden’s approval ratings have ebbed as his presidency faces many big issues including the Delta variant, roadblocks to his congressional agenda, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and inflation.

