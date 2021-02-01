Smerconish: Who elected Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Smerconish: Who elected Marjorie Taylor Greene?

CNN’s Michael Smerconish says the behavior of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene before and after getting elected is a greatest hits reel of truly deplorable conduct and examines how the lawmaker was elected. Dr. John Cowan, who lost a Georgia primary runoff to Marjorie Taylor Greene, shares his thoughts on the controversial congresswoman.

