Smerconish: Who elected Marjorie Taylor Greene?

CNN’s Michael Smerconish says the behavior of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene before and after getting elected is a greatest hits reel of truly deplorable conduct and examines how the lawmaker was elected. Dr. John Cowan, who lost a Georgia primary runoff to Marjorie Taylor Greene, shares his thoughts on the controversial congresswoman.
