Michael Smerconish breaks down highlights from the Democratic National Convention, one of the strongest being 13-year-old Braden Harrington. Harrington, who struggles with a stutter similar to one Joe Biden had as a child, may have provided Biden inoculation against attacks on his mental faculties.
Home Top Stories Smerconish: This teenager may shield Joe Biden in the future
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Acting Homeland Security chief says department does not have authority to send agents to...
"We don't have any authority to do that at the department," acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf informed CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of...
Seal fears Heidi Klum has ‘hidden agenda’ to permanently move kids to Germany
HEIDI KLUM BLASTS EX SEAL IN COURT FOR ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK HER FROM TRAVELING WITH KIDS TO GERMANY: REPORT Klum declares she 'd be...
What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?
What time is the NASCAR race today? Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover International Speedway will start at...
Pandemic shows US must make vital products at home
The author is the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, we as a country were...
aiversal Home WiFi Range Extender Dual Antenna WiFi Repeater WiFi Signal Booster Routers
Price: (as of - Details) Material: ABSColor: As PicturePlug Type: USDevice type: wireless APTransmission medium: WiFiRelay distance: 0.1KmProtocol: 802.11nSpeed: 300mSize: 82 x 72...
Asteroid to fly past Earth just before Election Day, NASA says
As if 2020 isn't currently insane enough, an asteroid is headed towards Earth just before Election Day According to NASA JPL's Center for Near Objects...
WeChat users group sues Trump administration over ban it says is unconstitutional
A group of WeChat users is taking legal action against the Trump administration over the president's executive order prohibiting deals...