Smerconish: This teenager may shield Joe Biden in the future

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Michael Smerconish breaks down highlights from the Democratic National Convention, one of the strongest being 13-year-old Braden Harrington. Harrington, who struggles with a stutter similar to one Joe Biden had as a child, may have provided Biden inoculation against attacks on his mental faculties.

