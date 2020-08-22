Smerconish: This teenager may shield Joe Biden from future attacks on his mental faculties

By
Jackson Delong
-

Michael Smerconish breaks down highlights from the Democratic National Convention, among the greatest being 13-year-oldBraden Harrington Harrington, who fights with a stutter comparable to one Joe Biden had as a kid, may have actually supplied Biden shot versus attacks on his mental faculties.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR