“Smerch” multiple rocket launcher found in a field near Shaki village – Panorama

On August 14, at 17:58 information was received to Regional crisis management center that ammunition had been found in a field near Shaki village, the ministry of emergency situations reported. The operative group of Syunik Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the MES of RA dispatched to the scene.

It turned out that, according to the preliminary data, smerch (multiple rocket launch systems) was found.

The rescuers blocked off the scene. Patrolling of the scene was established by the Police officers of Sisian Department. The found ammunition was transferred to a safe place by the Ministry of Defense officers, the source said.

