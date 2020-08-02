SMD3070ASY 30″ Microwave Drawer with 1.2 cu. ft. Capacity 1000 Cooking Watts Digital LCD Display Interior Oven Light in Stainless Steel



Price: $1,299.00

(as of Aug 02,2020 17:34:10 UTC – Details)



This 30 microwave drawer by Sharp features 12 cu ft capacity easy touch automatic drawer system hidden control panel with stainless steel finish

Convenient Placement Options: The SMD3070AS Microwave Drawer allows you to choose a location that works for your lifestyle. Cooking is easier and faster when the Sharp Microwave Drawer Oven is installed adjacent to your food preparation area: in islands, peninsulas or under the counter.

Designed For Your Dream Kitchen: The 30 inch Sharp Microwave Drawer Oven has been designed to complement the widest range of kitchen styles and appliances. The sleek, low-profile design and a stainless-steel finish beautifully complement any kitchen.

Hidden Control Panel: The SMD3070AS Microwave Drawer Oven boasts an easy-to-read display that disappears until you need it. The concealed control panel opens at a 45-degree angle, so it’s easy to read and operate.

Easy Touch Automatic Drawer System: Sharp’s exclusive Easy Touch Automatic Drawer system eases open with a gentle pull or the touch of a button. Give the drawer a small nudge and it smoothly shuts for you. The even, gliding action and solid construction prevents liquids from spilling during opening and closing.

Easier Cooking and Cleanup: The Sharp Microwave Drawer Oven makes cooking and cleaning easier by putting the microwave at an accessible height. Easily lift hot foods from the Drawer. Stir dishes without removing them. And low sides and a virtual Carousel make cleaning a breeze.