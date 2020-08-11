Smash Mouth SLAMMED For Playing To A Crowd Of Thousands In Unsafe Conditions: ‘F**k That COVID S**t’

Now, this is distinctly NOT All Star habits!

Smash Mouth, the band that is today possibly best understood for their contributions to the Shrek soundtrack, came under fire on Monday after a clip of among their efficiencies went viral. The video reveals the band in front of a HUGE crowd of bicycle riders over the weekend, and the audience isn’t precisely following CDC standards. There’s hardly a mask in sight, and absolutely no social distancing going on.

Here is a brighter video to see all individuals (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

According to the occasion site, some precaution were put in location to safeguard guests, such as published indications with tips of CDC standards and hand sanitizer stations. They likewise defined “Guests will be required to have a mask with them when they enter the amphitheater”– not, you will keep in mind, that they would really impose using a mask. You might be questioning the number of individuals would appear for a Smash Mouth show in the year 2020, not to mention in the middle of a lethal pandemic. Well, the show was really part of the yearly Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SouthDakota The celebration is billed as “the Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling” and includes bike programs in addition to nighttime performances …