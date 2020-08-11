Smash Mouth performed for packed crowd at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic

GOV. CUOMO CALLS OUT CHAINSMOKERS CONCERT FOR LACK OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: ‘ILLEGAL AND RECKLESS’

A regional news outlet reported that the performance drew “hundreds, if not thousands” of fans, sharing a pair of videos in which couple of concertgoers can be seen using masks or sticking to social distancing standards.

“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again,” said Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell in the video. “F–k that COVID s–t.”

Reps for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally did not instantly react to Fox News’ demand for remark, while associates for the band decreased to comment.

VANILLA ICE CANCELS TEXAS CONCERT AFTER HEAVY CRITICISM DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The rally, which started onAug 7 and goes throughAug 16, will include a lot more performances and occasions, consisting of efficiencies from Night Ranger, Quiet Riot and a lot more.