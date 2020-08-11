Smash Mouth performed for packed crowd at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic

A regional news outlet reported that the performance drew “hundreds, if not thousands” of fans, sharing a pair of videos in which couple of concertgoers can be seen using masks or sticking to social distancing standards.

Mash Mouth diva SteveHarwell The band just recently performed at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for a big crowd that appeared not to use masks or abide by social distancing standards. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90 sFEST).

“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again,” said Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell in the video. “F–k that COVID s–t.”

Reps for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally did not instantly react to Fox News’ demand for remark, while associates for the band decreased to comment.

The rally, which started onAug 7 and goes throughAug 16, will include a lot more performances and occasions, consisting of efficiencies from Night Ranger, Quiet Riot and a lot more.

Singer Steve Harwell and bassist Paul de Lisle of Smash Mouth perform during the Under The Sun Tour at The Greek Theatre on August 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

