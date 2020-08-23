Smartwatch for Women GOKOO Smartwatches with Heart Rate Sleep Monitor All-Day Activity Tracker Steps Distance Calories Burned Music Remote Camera Control Notifications Customize Dial Smart Watch



♡[Smarter Life with Health Smartwatch]Smart watches for women with built-in sensors for in-depth wellness tracking your health, heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, blood oxygen, allowing you to rest well and stay active. Smart watch Automatically track your sleep（deep sleep and light sleep） and analyze quality, helping you to adjust your sleep time for a healthier lifestyle. You can set up 3 vibration alarm clocks to wake you up. Live a stronger, smarter life with GOKOO smartwatch at your wrist.

♡[Smart Notifications & Functional]Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist.Women smart watches will vibrate to remind you when receiving incoming calls and messages(SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.) and display content. If you are inconvenient, you can hang up calls directly on smart watch. Smart watch for women have smarter functions, synchronized weather forecasts, sedentary reminders, vibrating alarm clock, music & remote camera control, stopwatch, brightness adjustment, etc.

♡[Daily Fitness & Play More Sports]Fitness Smart Watch support multiple sport modes: walking, running, cycling, basketball, football, badminton, skipping. Set your goal number of steps, smartwatch womens will keep an eye on your exercises, steps, distance, calories, exercise time. Easily to find a fun way to stay active and keep your exercise plan fresh and vigorous. IP67 waterproof standard smartwatch not afraid of sweat intrusion. Note: Don’t use in water more than 100. 40℉, swimming, etc.

♡[Custom Dial & Smartwatch for Women] Smart watch women uses 1.3-inch HD IPS full touchscreen and an alloy to bring you a better visual experience and create a stylish appearance. Built-in custom dial, choose the picture you like from your smartphone, with countless options can adapt to any occasion. Smartwatch not only a stylish appearance but also a variety of functions. Smartwatches for Women are definitely the best choice for you, or the perfect gifts to your family, friends, and partners.

♡[Bluetooth Connection & Wider Compatibility]Women smart watch connects via bluetooth, equipped with a magnetic charging cable, only suitable for smartphone connection, not for PC, iPad, tablet. Fitness tracker is compatible with IOS 9.0 or higher, Android 4.4 or higher, Bluetooth 4.0 smartphone version. Scan the QR code or download and install the “Da Fit” app from the mobile app store. Open the app and turn on Bluetooth in the app. Click “Add Device” and select the correct model to connect.