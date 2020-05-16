Smartphone Shipments in China Up 17 Percent in April, Signals Likely Rebound: Government Data

Smartphone shipments from China’s factories to distributors rose 17 p.c in April in comparison with the identical month a yr in the past, based on authorities information launched on Tuesday.

The numbers counsel an early home rebound for smartphone makers reminiscent of Apple and Huawei and a possible return to normalcy in China for the broader shopper {hardware} market in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Phone makers shipped 40.eight million handsets in April, up from 34.eight million in April 2019, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed assume tank.

For the primary time in years, the organisation didn’t reveal the share of Android gadgets shipped, a key metric that gave perception into what number of smartphones Apple offered in China every month.

Private analysis corporations monitoring the smartphone sector reminiscent of Canalys, IDC, and Counterpoint Research all reported that in the primary quarter shipments of Apple gadgets in China declined in the low single digits.

Rival Huawei managed to maintain shipments comparatively flat in the quarter whereas Chinese Android gamers Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi bore the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak with cargo volumes reducing by double-digit percentages, based on the analysis teams.

Apple and its rival smartphone manufacturers don’t publicly launch regional shipments.

