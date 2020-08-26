Smartphone industry sees drastic decline in Q2 2020

With COVID-19, the worldwide smartphone industry overall has actually decreased as factories and retailers closed, triggering huge hold-ups in the supply chain and sales put in jeopardy. The most current report from TrendForce approximated the worldwide smartphone production reached 268 million systems in Q2 2020, resulting in a 16.7% drop YoY compared to the very same quarter in 2015.

Among the leading 6 smartphone brand names worldwide, Samsung was the only brand name to seedecline in Q2 2020 Of course, Samsung was likewise the leading seller in this quarter. In order beginning with the most systems offered, the leading brand names are Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and vivo.

Samsung’s decline was because of its sales decreasing in markets most impacted by COVID-19 consisting of Europe, the Unites States, andIndia TrendForce prepares for Samsung will recuperate market share from Huawei as its United States restriction and increasing stress in between China and India continue to destabilize Huawei’s smartphone service.



Huawei continues to depend on sales in its house market of China, offering 52 million systemsin Q2 2020 Huawei will deal with more competitors as smartphone brand names present flagships in between now and completion of the year. Again, Huawei has actually seen sharp decline in sales throughout significant smartphone markets beyond China …