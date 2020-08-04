Smart Wireless WiFi Video Doorbell HD Security Camera with PIR Motion Detection Night Vision Two-Way Talk and Real-time Video Haoxuandianzi



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 21:02:45 UTC – Details)

Product Description

【Simple Installation】: Download the APP, then connect it to your doorbell, no wires and cables are required. Answer the door wherever you are, see and speak to visitors directly from your smartphone or web using On-Demand video, meaning that you can view live video access to 720P HD live video at any time from your cellphone and smart device of your front porch at any time.

【Motion detection】: See clearly on every face at your door, never to be afraid to open the door. Real-time alerts, you can turn off the PIR detection if you need. 170° Degree Wide Angle Lens, 720 HD video, two-way talk, remote wake-up. Meanwhile, you could also capture the photos or video clips at anytime and store in your phone. There’s no limit to access the doorbell with smart phone, so you could set whole family members to monitor your home.

【Two-Way Audio】: Communicate with visitors via two-way audio with noise cancellation microphone. It’s weather-resistant, so you can always monitor your front door by watching real-time videos on cellphone at home or outside.Enhanced Wi-Fi connection can work on mobile and desktop. Camera will send you alert through our APP, whenever our smart PIR motion is detected. The sensitive time is adjustable to start loop recording, and the expired video will be automatically deleted.

【Infrared Night Vision】: Video doorbell protect your home day and night with infrared night vision. Keep your home safe at night.no matter where you are.Designate zones you wish to monitor, and get alerts whenever someone enters the designated areas.Day or night, rain or shine, it allows you to take photography and record videos at any time.

【Lower Power 】: Adopt ultra low power technology. In this mode, the smart doorbell working time is more than 6 months（BATTERY INCLUDE, 2 x 18650 batteries）.