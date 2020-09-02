Smart Watches,Indoor Fitness Activity Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor & Blood Pressure Monitor IP68 Waterproof Bluetooth for Women Men Kids Compatible Android iPhone



Product Description

AC01 smart watch is a good companion for healthy exercise at home.It has a professional running function that can monitor your physical data 24 hours, allowing you to adjust your exercise plan in time. Such as exercise duration / heart rate / steps / calories / speed / mileage / energy consumption / distance / sleep status monitoring.Keep you motivated throughout the day! It is a great gift for home indoor exercise workout.

The smartwatch can not be searched or unable to connect while pairing

a.Please make sure the bluetooth is enabled in mobile phone and keep the distance between smartwatch and smartphone within 0.5m.

b.Please check the power of smartwatch and if it still hasn’t been resolved after 2 hours charging.

Waterproof garde:IP68

Strap material:TPU

Size:Diameter 44.8*11.75 mm

Compatibility:iOS 9.0 or above / Android 4.4

Allcall AC01 Waterproof smart watch



The smart watch reveals insights about your body and your fitness, because the better you know yourself, the better you can be.

The more you wear AC01 smart watch, the more you learn about yourself and your workouts so you can start making changes that matter.

1.3” Color Screen: The smartwatch has an color touchscreen which can be seen clearly in bright light.

Waterproof: The AC01 smart watches are IP68 waterproof and can be worn in the shower,hiking,running and during swimming.

4 Day Battery: A multi-day battery life keeps insights and inspiration coming day and night. Varies with use and other factors.

Durable & Lightweight Design：With aluminum fuselage , 58g ultralight weight, AC01 smartwatch is comfortable and durable.

Customize Your Own Style



Sport Smartwatch/ IP68 Waterproof Design

You can expect a smart watch to be a bit more resilient, able to handle the bumps, shakes, and most importantly, sweat, that comes with a workout. Any smart watch worth considering is resistant to moisture and splashes, because exercise can result in sticky dampness.

Designed according to waterproof and dustproof standard, you can wear it when washing hands, taking bath, swimming, diving or getting caught in the rain will not damage your watch.

Camera Remote Controller

After connecting with smart phone APP, the smart watch could be worked as a remote control of smart phone camera. Long press the camera control interface of smart watch after opening the camera in smart phone, will trigger the shutter of the smart phone camera.

Smart Connectivity

If relevant information have been set in the APP to send messages,the smart phone messages will be received and three of them will be saved when the switch is on.

Full Function Smart Wristband for Young Generation



Heart Rate Monitoring

The smart watch will track your heart rate automatically and continuously, and you can look into details and history information on the app.

Activity Tracking All Day

Smart watches are becoming more feature-rich, and an affordable option for people wanting to stay fit and healthy. Far from just pedometers, they now focus on heart rate monitoring, sports tracking, sleep statistics and even help you to feel less stressed during the day.

The right smart watch will be based on your individual needs and how active your lifestyle is. The good news is that there’s something out there for everyone, even without breaking the bank.

Sleep Monitoring

The total amount of sleep you had night,as well as the amount of deep and light sleep will be recorded and displayed.More datailed information analysis and data records can be viewed in the APP.

Quick View: To preserve its battery, your screen turns off when not in use. It wakes up automatically when you turn your wrist towards you(known as Quick View). You can set the start and stop time and the sensitivity on the app.

Sedentary Alert：The tracker will alert you if you sit too long. You can also set when to start or stop the alert and how often the tracker reminds you.

Silent Alarm: The tracker can gently vibrate to wake or alert you with its silent alarm feature. You can set it to recur every day or on particular days of the week only.

Stopwatch: Time events with ease and accuracy. AC01 smart watch can time full events and keep track of split times.

Compatibility: The app the watch synchronized supports iOS 9.0 & Android 4.4 and higher operating systems and Bluetooth 4.0.

Bluetooth: The bluetooth connection range is 20m in barrier free environment, but it will be shortened and vary in a complicated environment.

Note:

Touch Panel Type: Single touch. You can click the touch key at the bottom of the screen to convert the face of the watch.

Please know that the cardiac functions of this watch should only be used as a reference.

Q&A:



Q:Why did the battery suddenly go from 80 percent to 20 percent after restarting?

A:When first started up, the battery content is a virtual power value,It can be solved after the second charge.

Q:Why is battery life short.

A:

1.The first use is recharged when the battery is used up;

2.Try charging with high power charging head.

Look as Good as You Feel: With a range of options,You can change the watchband as you like,the Allcall smart watch is designed to be worn as an extension of your personal style. Weighing only 58g, and with a bright, transflective always-on 1.3″ display, the Allcall smart watch can be worn all day.

Don’t Miss a Beat: Optical heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS allow you to accurately track in real-time your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep. Special sport modes (running, play basketball, cycling and walking) give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities.

Be in the Know: The perfect companion to keep you organized and productive all day long. Receive one-way notifications for emails, SMS messages, and incoming phone calls (prompting you to take action on your smartphone), as well as alerts for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecasts, and other mobile apps.

Satisfaction Guaranteed: Buy with confidence. Amazon offers refund policy.