Smart Watch,Android Smartwatch Touch Screen Bluetooth Smart Watch for Android Phones Wrist Phone Watch with SIM Card Slot & Camera,Waterproof Sports Fitness Tracker Watch for Men Women Kids



Price: $34.98

(as of Jul 20,2020 11:19:59 UTC – Details)





√ Long-lasting Battery: More capacity, longer endurance. Full charge requires only about half an hour and the standby time can be up to 5-7 days with full power. And we provide an extra replacement battery for you, never worry about the problem of having no electricity on the Bluetooth smartwatch.

√ Wide Compatibility & Stable Connection: Phone Smart Watch adopt Bluetooth v4.0 technology to connect your phone. Up to 33ft connection range guarantees low signal delay. And it is fully compatible with all Android phones and Apple IOS phones on the market. Like iPhone, Samsung, Nexus, Huawei, HTC, Sony, LG, Google Pixel, ZTE, OPPO, XIAOMI, Motorola and so on.

√ Comfortable and Durable: Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process, Nano TPU85 material watch strap, anti-sweat matte finishing, ergonomic convex design and soft strap which make wearing more comfortable. Unique waterproof design, good for outdoor activity. And the Smart Wrist Watch also equipped with 1.54″ TFT LCD 2.5D radian capacitive touchscreen, which has 240*240 pixels resolution make the screen clear and bright.

√ Nice Gift for You,Your Lover and Family: This is a new upgrade smart watch android phone smartwatch with so many functions, easy to use, you can buy it for yourself, your child, your parents, your lover and your friends. Don’t worry about the after-sale problems, we provide lifetime refund service without reasons.