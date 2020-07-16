Smart Watch,Android Smartwatch Touch Screen Bluetooth Smart Watch for Android Phones Wrist Phone Watch with SIM Card Slot & Camera,Waterproof Sports Fitness Tracker Watch for Men Women Kids Black



Price: $35.99 - $33.98

(as of Jul 16,2020 16:13:59 UTC – Details)



Bluetooth Smart Watch Touchscreen Waterproof Sport Wrist Watch Smartwatch with Camera SIM Card Slot for Men Women Kids,can dial via sim card or Bluetooth optional, has many functions like: Incoming message and call remind, Pedometer, Calories Calculation, Sedentary remind, Sleep monitoring, Remote photos, Music playing, Alarm clock, Anti-lost, Voice Recorder and so on.

Note:

All function can be used for Android phones,and only some partial functions can be used for iPhone,please read the Function Chart carefully!

Specifications:

* Surface Treatment Technology: Stainless Steel Wire Drawing Primary Color

* CPU: MTK6261D

* Weight: 1.76oz/50g

* Dimensions: (9.65 x 1.57 x 0.49)” / (24.5 x 4 x 1.25)cm (L x W x H)

* LCD: 1.54″inch TFT High Definition LCD

* Resolution: 240 x 240 pixel

* Frequency: 360MHz

* Screen: OGS Capacitive Touch Screen

* Bluetooth: Ver 3.0

* Camera of smart watch: 1.3M

* Battery of smartwatch: 500mAh Polymer Battery

* Bluetooth Connection Standby: >1 Week;

* Capacity: 128M+64M;Support 32 GB Max. TF Storage Card(Not Included with the Product)

*G-sensor: Support Pedometer Analysis,Sedentary Remind,Sleep Monitoring; Anti-lost; Remote Take Picture

* Compatibility: Support IOS 7.0 and later, Android 4.2 and above

* Language: English, German, French, Italian,Spanish,Chinese

Package List:

* 1 x Smart Watch Bluetooth Smartwatch Touch screen Wrist Phone Watch

* 1 x USB cable

* 1 x User Manual

* 1 x Replacement Battery

☑ 【Multi-Function】:Dial via watch SIM or Bluetooth optional, Pedometer, Sedentary remind, Sleep monitoring, Remote photos, Music playing, Alarm clock, Two-way anti lost remind, alarm clock, voice recorder, muti-timezone, muti-language, daylight saving time and notification push including facebook,twitter, email,calls,texts,etc.For ANDROID,all functions can be used. For PHONE,the smartwatch supports Partial Functions.(Please See the Fuction Chart before you place order)

☑ 【Long-Lasting Battery life】: Smart watch built in low power consumption Bluetooth chip, sensor and 500Mah rechargeable battery.In the USB port of the computer or the portable power bank etc Full charge about 45 minutes and use time about 3 days.Extra free battery as a gift Do not worry about your smartwatche’ battery problems

☑ 【Waterproof and Great Compatibility:】: Life waterproof, the smart watch surface to withstand rain water impact when you are out in the open.Easy to connect to your smartphones and Speaker phone works seemlessly.Smart watch can be paired with any Bluetooth enabled device. Some of the compatible devices are Android Phone XS/8/7/6/5 Plus, Samsung Huawei Sony LG etc

☑【 Super Sound Quality】: The voice of smartwatch cell phone is clear and loud. Listen to music and make calls from your watch Freely.Lifetime worry-free product guarantee which ensures long-lasting enjoyment of your smart watch