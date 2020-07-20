Smart Watch UMIDIGI Uwatch3 Fitness Tracker with 5ATM Waterproof All-Day Heart Rate and Activity Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Smartwatch for Men Women Compatible with iPhone Android(Agate Black)



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 19:06:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Product description:

• Fitness watch with full color touch Display: HD color screen and easy to control with the sensitive touch Display

• 5ATM Waterproof Fitness Tracker: You can wear it without swimming, do not be afraid of rainy days (cannot track swimming data)

• Pedometer watch: displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, tempo and duration

• Heart rate monitor watch: 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring

• Sleep Monitor Watch: Monitor and analyze sleep quality automatically

• 9 modes of activity tracker monitoring: support 9 sports modes includes walking, running, hiking, riding, treadmill, yoga, climbing,spinning,workout (select and control the modes from the app)

• GPS Sport Watch: Connect smart phone’s GPS and displays route in the app

• Smart watch with message notification: Receive notifications from phone, text message, email, calendar, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp messages, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc.

• Fashion watch: with 4 different clock interface styles

• Large battery capacity: 7-10 days after a completed fully charged

More Features: ✔ Stopwatch ✔ Timer ✔ Alarm Clock ✔ Sedentary Reminder ✔ Relax Mode ✔ Music Control ✔ Exercise Record

Specification:

• Screen: 1.3-inch TFT LCD color screen

• Control method: touch Display and buttons

• Charging time: 2 hours

• Working time: 7-10 days

• Application name: VeryFitPro. (You can download it from the Apple Store or Google Play.) The VeryFitPro application may not be available for US versions of Samsung Galaxy J series phones (e.g. Galaxy J3, J7).

• APP requirements: iOS 8.0+ and Android 4.4+ (smart phones only, not for PC, Mac, iPad or tablet Pad).

• About fitness data: UMIDIGI Uwatch3 can only connect to and sync data with smartphones via VeryFitPro, but you can sync VeryFitPro data to Google Fit, Apple Health, and Strava.

Package Included:

1 x UMIDIGI Uwatch3 Bluetooth Smart Watch

1 x charging cable

1 x user manual

Music Controller

Control your music and switch songs with your smartwatch without having to take your phone out of your pocket

5ATM waterproof

You can wear it when washing hands, running in the rain and swimming,no need o take if off frequenly,your good sport companion

Sleep Monitor

Automatically monitor and analyze your sleep status and provide you with deep sleep, light sleep and wake time,know more about your sleep quality.

Call / message alert

Uwatch3 will vibrate to remind you in time of anything important and display the messages directly on the watch.

Sedentary Reminders

Remind you to keep active and help you reduce stress,set the time you need to relax yourself

Sports Record

Sporwatch can display the workouts for your sports data,with GPS connected to your phone, view your pace, distance, as well as your exercise route map.

Metal Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Metal Structure

Metal Structure

Waterproof Rating

5ATM

5ATM

5ATM

IP67

IP67

Sleep Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Stand Reminders

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Multi-sport Mode

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Call & Message Reminder

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Female Health Tracking

✓

✓

✓

Heart Rate Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Life itor

Up to 10 days

Up to 10 days

Up to 10 days

Up to 10 days

Up to 10 days

[5ATM Waterproof Smart Watches] Uwatch3 Smartwatch has waterproof level as 5ATM, which can be worn while swimming, do not need to be removed frequently (Caution: Do not use in water above 38 ° c, such as shower or sauna etc.) HD touch Display is easy to operate and to clean. It has four different styles of display interface.

[High Accurate Activity Tracker] It can record all your steps in whole the day, calories, 24/7 heart rate, sleep stages automatically, has 9 sports modes (such as running ) to record exercise, can connect to your smartphone GPS to achieve More accurate real-time pace and distance. This special sport mode gives you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities.

[Smart Watch for iPhone and Android Phone] It is compatible with most smartphones with iOS 8.0 + and Android 4.4 or above, you can get SMS, calendar and smartphone app notifications near your phone.

[1 year Warranty] We provide 12 months refund or free replacement. There is no any risk to buy it! After-sales service guarantees your long-term enjoyment. If you have any questions with Uwatch3, our service team will be there at any time.