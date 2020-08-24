Smart Watch, Sysmarts Bluetooth Touch Screen IP67 Waterproof Sports Fitness Activity Tracker Fitness Tracker for Men



Product form: Smart Watch

Appearance size: 41.8 * 41.8 * 11mm

Material: hardware + plastic + TPU strap

Weight: 40g

Waterproof rating: IP67

Android: Android 4.4 and above

Apple: IOS 8.0 and above

Languages: Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Korean, German, Spanish, Japanese, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Arabic, Ukrainian

Screen size: 1.22 inch round

Screen resolution: 240 * 240 highlight

TN / IPS: IPS

Specification: G + F

Touch: full touch

Type: polymer lithium ion battery

Capacity: 150maH

Use time: 3-7 days

Standby time: 30 days

Charging time: 2 hours

Dial: 3 dials (App, OTA air upgrade, you can use more)

Supported languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, French, Spanish

stand by:

1. Time / date / weather display

2. Calorie consumption

3. Static / dynamic heart rate monitoring

4. Blood pressure / blood oxygen

5. Sleep quality monitoring

6. Call / SMS prompt

7. Information text push (font push)

8. Taking pictures

9. Anti-lost / find equipment

10. Social information prompt (instant messaging)

11. Vibrate alarm clock

12, turn the wrist bright screen

13. Sedentary reminder

14. Sports modes: walking, running, riding, basketball, football, badminton, skipping rope, and other 7 sports modes

Color touch screen gives you a better visual experience, you can check detailed fitness data reports such as your daily heart rate chart and calories chart on the watch without going to the app.

With 150mAh large battery, just 2 to 3 hours charging enables more than 7 days playing so that you can play more and charge less.and standby for 30 days.The activity tracker also tracks your exercise data in 8 sports modes.

Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart rate and sleep monitoring, all-day activity tracking, breathing guide, sedentary reminder, music control, call and message reminder, reject calls on the watch, alarm clock, stopwatch & timing function.

IP67 Waterproof: The fitness tracker smart watch is designed to resist water, sweat, rain, splashes, and dust. You can wear the fitness tracker when running in rains or washing hands.

We provide one year free replacement or 30 money-back. Buy without risk! After-sales service to assure your long-term enjoyment.