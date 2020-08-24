Smart Watch, Sysmarts Bluetooth Touch Screen IP67 Waterproof Sports Fitness Activity Tracker Fitness Tracker for Men

Price: $36.99
(as of Aug 24,2020 06:17:32 UTC – Details)
Product form: Smart Watch
Appearance size: 41.8 * 41.8 * 11mm
Material: hardware + plastic + TPU strap
Weight: 40g
Waterproof rating: IP67
Android: Android 4.4 and above
Apple: IOS 8.0 and above
Languages: Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Korean, German, Spanish, Japanese, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Arabic, Ukrainian
Screen size: 1.22 inch round
Screen resolution: 240 * 240 highlight
TN / IPS: IPS
Specification: G + F
Touch: full touch
Type: polymer lithium ion battery
Capacity: 150maH
Use time: 3-7 days
Standby time: 30 days
Charging time: 2 hours
Dial: 3 dials (App, OTA air upgrade, you can use more)
Supported languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, French, Spanish
stand by:
1. Time / date / weather display
2. Calorie consumption
3. Static / dynamic heart rate monitoring
4. Blood pressure / blood oxygen
5. Sleep quality monitoring
6. Call / SMS prompt
7. Information text push (font push)
8. Taking pictures
9. Anti-lost / find equipment
10. Social information prompt (instant messaging)
11. Vibrate alarm clock
12, turn the wrist bright screen
13. Sedentary reminder
14. Sports modes: walking, running, riding, basketball, football, badminton, skipping rope, and other 7 sports modes
Color touch screen gives you a better visual experience, you can check detailed fitness data reports such as your daily heart rate chart and calories chart on the watch without going to the app.
With 150mAh large battery, just 2 to 3 hours charging enables more than 7 days playing so that you can play more and charge less.and standby for 30 days.The activity tracker also tracks your exercise data in 8 sports modes.
Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart rate and sleep monitoring, all-day activity tracking, breathing guide, sedentary reminder, music control, call and message reminder, reject calls on the watch, alarm clock, stopwatch & timing function.
IP67 Waterproof: The fitness tracker smart watch is designed to resist water, sweat, rain, splashes, and dust. You can wear the fitness tracker when running in rains or washing hands.
We provide one year free replacement or 30 money-back. Buy without risk! After-sales service to assure your long-term enjoyment.