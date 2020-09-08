Smart Watch, Smartwatch for Android Phones, Waterproof Fitness Watch with Heart Rate Sleep Monitor Sport Fitness Activity Tracker Watch with Pedometer Calorie Compatible for Samsung iOS Women Men



Price: $32.99

(as of Sep 08,2020 02:07:53 UTC – Details)



❤❤Warm Tip:Please fully charge the smart watch for 3hours before first use

2020 New Upgraded IP67 Waterproof HD Touchscreen Display Fitness tracker smart watch for Men Women, it’s a nice gifts for mother, father, family numbers and friends to care about their health situration. It Can Help You Get a Better Understanding of Your Fitness Level for Better Exercise.

➤Fitness watches features :

🏊‍♀️Heart rate monitor: activity tracker watch equips with professional PPG dymamic heart rate monitoring module, for your training to provide timely, safe and scientific protection.

⚽Sleep Monitor:Sleeping monitor records deep, light, awake time at night help you acknowledge your physical fitness status.

🏓IP67 Waterproof: It can protect the fitness tracker smart watch from damage in water, rain or sweat. (Not for diving or taking hot shower).

🚴‍♂Reminder function: Call, SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Skype, line reminder, QQ

🏂Pedometer: Records daily activities, so you can check the number of steps, distance travelled and total calorie consumption in the app.

🚵‍♀️Remote Control Camera: Support press the remote control camera of the hand ring to take pictures

🏸Various sports modes: available sport tracking for your choice, such as walking, running, football, basketball, cycling, etc.

➤Specifications :

✮Bluetooth Version:4.0

✮Screen Type: 1.3″ TFT color round screen

✮Band Material: TPU medical grade material

✮Battery: 200mAh lithium polymer battery

✮Charging Method: Magnetic absorption charging

✮Phones Compatible: Android 4.4and above; iOS 8.0 and above( not for PC, iPad or Tablet)

✮Charging Time: 1.5h

✮Working time:5-7 days

✮Language: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian

➤Package :

1 x Fitness tracker Smart Watch

1 x User Manual

1 x Charger 1 x Extra Replacement Strap

⌚【IP67 Waterproof & 1.3″ HD Touch Screen】The fitness tracker smart watch adopts high quality waterproof material which up to IP67 waterproof standard. Protect this lightweight fitness watch from damage in water, rain or sweat. (Allowed for swimming, not for diving or taking hot shower). New style 1.3″ HD TFT round screen, thicker words on screen that allows you to read time and data clearly even under the glare, make colors more realistic

⌚【Heart Rate & Sleep Monitor】 Equipped with the latest sensor, the fitness tracker will accurately track your heart rate automatically manually and continuously during workouts and beyond. Analyze your health status in real time on the APP. Also, the smart watch can track your sleeping time every night, you can better understand your sleeping quality during deep sleep, light sleep, and awake sleep. This fitnesss watch helps with your workout adjustments and building up a healthier lifestyle.

⌚【Long Battery Life&Broad compatibility】:Fitness tracker smart watch built-in 200 mah, one single charge gives you up to 5-7days of working time.This fitness watch can support supports most smart phones with BT V4.4 or above. Support system: iOS 8.0 or above, Android 4.4 or above( not for PC, iPad or Tablet).

⌚【Never miss important calls and messages】 – Use smart synchronous push function on this waterproof fitness tracker smart watch for men women, lets you see Calls & Messages and SNS contents (Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter) notifications on the fitness watch , alarm clock, sedentary remind,two-way anti lost remind on display, never misses important issues while in the meeting or bathing.